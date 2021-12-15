Working at a golf course might seem like a pretty plush job, but if this past season was any indication, potential employees are not lining up at the door for a job at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.

City staff are hoping that things change a bit following the adoption of a new part-time wage scale, which increases pay across those positions. The decision was made following reports from department heads of the plight not just at the golf course, but the liquor store, wellness center, public works, and pretty much anywhere part-time help is needed.

Interim City Administrator David Evans said they look at these wage scales each year but due to the difficulties in finding employees, he asked department heads to make recommendations of what pay would attract and retain these employees.

Some increases were dramatic others in line with the more standard 2.5% increases seen by full-time staff. In areas like Public Works where an employee needed to have a valid driver’s license, the pay will see an increase. In places like the golf course where employees are handling alcohol, a raise was requested. Here’s a closer look at what a part-time employee can look forward to with a job for the city.

Parks, rinks and campground: Due to the need for these employees to be 18 and have a class D driver’s license the pay is increasing from 10.05 for a first time employee to $14.21, a 41% increase. Each additional year up to five years, the pay continues to climb nearly a dollar a year.

Public Works assistant: Similar reasons were given for increases in this area and again a 41% increase was requested and approved. So a first year employee in 2021 made $10.81 an hour, but if they come for a second year in 2022, they’ll make $16.27. These increases go on to the fifth year.

Such significant increases were not across the board. Part-time jobs at the police department, in elections or in facility maintenance saw just a 2.5% increase. Pay was already significantly higher at the police department than other city part-time spots. For example, a part-time police secretary makes $15.56 an hour.

Liquor store: The liquor store is hiring and conversations with employees have revolved around the availability of higher wages at fast food restaurants. To bring employees in, a first year part-time employee can now make $15 an hour, a 38% increase over the $10.81 they used to make.

Golf course: The pay adjustment is about a 32% increase at the golf course. City council members heard that help was extremely scarce at times when the golf course was extremely busy. Less than half the usual staff was on hand in 2021 and no one seemed to apply for a job out there. Reasons given for an adjustment were liquor sales exposure, maintenance abilities required and working out in the elements.

City council member Jessie Gibbs commented that while the pay increases were good, “Given what the workforce is like right now, I'm not entirely convinced it’s enough, but maybe I’m wrong.”

Mayor George Deiss responded that these are significant pay increases.

“It is a big step forward from what it was,” Deiss said. “This is a pretty big increase.”

Councilman Bruce Uselman said they can see where things go with this change and adjust as needed.

All council members approved the pay increases as presented. Council member Mark Lunde was not present.

In other actions, the council approved: