ST. PAUL — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig this week said she's hopeful that making a direct appeal to state officials will help priority transportation projects in her district get the green light.

The Democrat representing Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District last week wrote to Walz administration officials laying out nine projects in the district that she and stakeholders had picked out for federal infrastructure funding. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives put forward recommended projects when they passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in July but the Senate revised the bill to leave the decision-making to state and local officials.

"We worked hard to get that across the finish line here in Washington and my local leaders like county boards and mayors, worked hard to make sure that they submitted what their highest priority projects are to me," Craig said on Tuesday, Dec. 14. "I'm hopeful and optimistic that the state will take all of that into consideration as they decide how to how to spend a lot of those dollars."

A spokeswoman for Gov. Tim Walz's office said Craig's letter was the only one they'd received from Minnesota's congressional delegation laying out possible projects for consideration. And it will now be up to state officials to determine what moves forward.

Here's a look at the projects included in the congresswoman's request. Craig said she would also seek out federal grant funding for eligible projects.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Apple Valley Station Modernization Project: The $800,000 plan would help complete the Apple Valley Transit Station, known as AVTS. The project would add news services and amenities for riders and an operator training lot.

MVTA Burnsville Bus Garage Modernization Project: The project, which carries a $2.4 million price tag, would help expand the garage's north apron.

Dakota County Veterans Memorial Greenway Project: The proposed $5 million project would create a greenway and 5-mile paved pedestrian and bike route that traverses Dakota County. It would also commemorate veterans with several memorials and a community gathering space.

Goodhue County CSAH 2 Bridge 25501 Replacement Project: The proposal would replace the deteriorating Bridge 25501 in Goodhue County at an initial cost of $640,000. The current bridge is in poor enough condition to meet federal bridge funding requirements.

Dakota County I-35 / CSAH 50 Interchange Project: The plan would fund early engineering to identify areas of possible improvement as the state reconstructs the interchange at I-35 and CSAH 50 in Lakeville. The price tag for the project is $700,000.

Funding could help realign Levee Road along the Mississippi River in Red Wing and the adjacent Mississippi River Trail. The $3.1 million plan would also set up a riverfront railroad quiet zone.

Scott County US 169 / TH 282 / CH 9 Interchange Project: The $2.3 million proposal, along with additional federal funding, will help redevelop the interchange in Jordan to improve pedestrian and bike access and allow smoother freight and vehicle traffic on U.S. 169.

Highway 60 Project in Wabasha: The $3.975 million project would help build and realign Highway 60, which crosses the Mississippi River in Wabasha.

