After months of working to lower the 2022 levy, Wadena County leaders shifted payroll costs and utilized cash reserves to set the levy at 1.66%. The preliminary levy was at 4.91% .

With payroll and benefits representing a large portion of the county budget, county auditor-treasurer Heather Olson noted payroll cost changes in department budgets due to staff adjustments like the split of the county coordinator and county engineer positions.

The county’s total budget is $28,017,508 and the 2022 levy represents $9,831,015. The remaining funds come from federal and state aid.

“We’ve got to give a lot of credit to Heather to get it down this low. We had a lot of different questions and concerns and pointing things out but if it wasn’t a team effort it’s not going to happen,” said Commissioner Jon Kangas. He and commissioner Murlyn Kreklau serve on the budget committee.

Where did the cash balance money come from?

In June 2020, the board approved a spending freeze. With this, county departments saved $1.088 million to add to the cash reserve. Departments also made cuts, increased allocations were denied and the county found a cheaper auditing firm.

In the general and highway department funds, the amount budgeted for the shared positions of county coordinator and engineer returned to the cash reserve for the two months that Ryan Odden began serving as only county coordinator. Board members approved Darin Fellbaum as the county engineer in October.

How will the cash balance usage affect taxpayers in the future?

Olson said the amount of funds transitioned was “conservative.” One concern is the ending of the South Country Health Alliance funds of $300,000 after the county exited the health insurance provider in 2019. 50% of the SCHA funds went to the Human Services department. Olson said the county “need(s) to make sure that … doesn’t cause a huge increase for taxpayers for 2023.”

Kreklau emphasized the importance of decreasing the county’s tax rate. The decreased levy should bring the tax rate below 8%, which is a first in about a decade, according to Kreklau. The tax capacity, though, needs to increase along with the county finding ways to save money. Commissioners said the Line 3 pipeline project and new housing developments in Staples, Wadena and Menahga will help this effort.

“The tax rate needs to continue to drop, even if it drops a fraction of a percent a year, you spread that over five years, our taxes start to become more competitive,” Kreklau said. “I also see big challenges in doing this over the next couple years but I absolutely think it’s imperative that we do.”