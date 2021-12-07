ST. PAUL — Minnesota budget officials on Tuesday, Dec. 7, announced that the state is on track to bring in $7.7 billion more than it planned for in the current budget thanks to growth in income, strong consumer spending and corporate profits.

The unprecedented amount immediately kicked off debates over where the funds should be spent in the coming legislative session and promised to become a central theme of the 2022 election cycle. That figure didn't include billions of dollars in additional federal funding for COVID-19 relief or infrastructure projects in Minnesota.

Ahead of the announcement, several groups made pitches for where the money should go. Business groups urged lawmakers to prevent an increase in their taxes to pay back the state's unemployment insurance fund, school leaders asked for more money to cover the cost of declining enrollment and senior housing groups urged the Legislature to put in more recruitment and retention incentives for caregivers.

The surplus automatically triggered a contribution to the state's rainy day funds, boosting the reserve in that fund to $2.6 billion. Gov. Tim Walz last week told Forum Communications editors and reporters that the massive revenue boon could spur talks of tax cuts, increased spending to education and public safety and new projects around the state.

He said he hoped to pitch a robust public jobs and projects bill with some of the extra revenue along with a supplemental budget that would gov to the divided Legislature for their consideration.

"Our historic surplus gives us an opportunity to lower costs for Minnesotans, invest in the middle class, and lend a hand to those who haven’t recovered from COVID," Walz wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Republicans on Tuesday called on Walz to prioritize preventing a tax hike on businesses that would go toward the state's unemployment insurance fund.

"While government is flush with cash, Minnesotans are still struggling with inflation at thirty-year highs, gas prices up 50% or more, and sticker shock on their energy bills," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a news release. "This record-setting surplus gives us a real opportunity to help make Minnesotans' lives more affordable and prevent Gov. Walz and Democrats from raising taxes on struggling businesses later this month."

State legislative leaders and the governor, along with Minnesota budget officials, are set to discuss the report and what it could mean for the Legislature's spending priorities later in the day on Tuesday. Lawmakers return for the 2022 legislative session on Jan. 31.

