The state expects to get the BD Veritor At-Home rapid test kits in the next month and will send them out to child care providers and schools to hand out to students and families. State health and education officials have already sent out another variety of at-home tests to schools and set up additional testing facilities around Minnesota to detect COVID-19.

Walz in a news release said that beginning Monday, Dec. 6, some school vaccination sites will offer booster doses to adults taking their children in for a COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 35 school sites will get the boosters in December or early January, he said.

“Today we’re taking another step to meet people where they are and make COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans,” Walz said. “I strongly urge every Minnesotan to get vaccinated, get boosted, and get tested to stay safe this holiday season.”

The move comes as the state on Friday tracked an upward tick in new COVID-19 cases stemming from the Thanksgiving holiday. Additional medical staff were set to come into the state on Friday to help relieve hospital staff in Edina. It's the third facility to receive federal support.

