ST. PAUL — Minnesota Republicans on Tuesday, Nov. 30, took aim at President Joe Biden over growing inflation, an increase in reports of violent crime and the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the president's visit to a Twin Cities suburb.

In a set of news releases and a morning news conference, Minnesota GOP officials and lawmakers pointed to Biden's lagging approval ratings and called on the president to address pressing issues affecting Minnesotans. Biden is set to speak at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota, about the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was recently signed into law.

The city is part of the politically split 2nd Congressional District, where Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig narrowly won reelection in 2020. Craig is set to join Biden for his visit, as will other Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor policymakers.

"The Democrats know Angie Craig is in serious jeopardy of losing her seat in 2022 and are using their deeply flawed infrastructure legislation as an excuse to bring Joe Biden in to save Craig’s floundering political career," said Republican Tyler Kistner, who ran against Craig in 2020 and is set to again challenge the congresswoman in 2022.

GOP lawmakers said the visit would offer them an opportunity to contrast Republican priorities against those of the Biden administration and Democrats. And they said they supported projects that were included in the proposal but felt there were too many non-infrastructure pieces added to it.

“We deserve better and we’re certainly going to push back on many of these failed policies,” said Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican representing the state’s 8th Congressional District.

White House officials have said Biden will tout the infrastructure plan and how it could improve the flow of supply chains around the country, reducing bottlenecks and resulting delays. Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin on Tuesday said the passage of the massive plan was proof that Biden was able to break through partisan gridlock.

"Despite being in office for less than a year, President Biden has already delivered for Minnesotans everywhere," Martin said.

Craig in a news release on Tuesday said the package will create jobs in Minnesota and show "that we’re working tirelessly to make good on our promises, and that we’re committed to working on a bipartisan basis to get it done.”

The federal boost is set to fund more than $4 billion in improvements to Minnesota highways, $818 million for public transportation investments and $302 million to help repair and replace bridges, according to the White House. The plan will also fund broadband expansion, port and airport improvements, water quality projects and electric car charging stations in the state.

State transportation officials have said the funds could allow Minnesota to move forward with projects earlier than they'd planned. More than 661 bridges and 4,986 miles of highway in Minnesota are considered to be in poor condition by the White House.

Minnesota's congressional delegation split almost on party lines on the infrastructure proposal. All of the state's Republicans, along with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, voted against the proposal, while the other Democrats voted in favor. Omar said she wanted the infrastructure package to come up for a vote alongside a larger spending plan.

Biden in 2020 won Minnesota with a 7-percentage point advantage over then-President Donald Trump. But Biden's approval rating has declined during his first year in office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates later in the day.

