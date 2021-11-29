ST. PAUL — President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Nov. 30, is set to stump for the recently approved $1.2 trillion infrastructure package during a visit to a Twin Cities suburb.

The president is scheduled to discuss the legislation and its expected $6.8 billion impact on Minnesota during a stop at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount on Tuesday afternoon. It's Biden's most recent stop to tout the plan and his first trip to Minnesota since winning the presidency.

In a news release Monday, the White House said Biden would speak about how the package will create jobs and reduce prices on goods since the vast slate of projects could facilitate a smoother flow of supply chains around the country. The release said Dakota County Technical College "has programs to train the next generation of workers to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure" included in the package.

The federal boost is set to fund more than $4 billion in improvements to Minnesota highways, $818 million for public transportation investments and $302 million to help repair and replace bridges, according to the White House. The plan will also fund broadband expansion, port and airport improvements, water quality projects and electric car charging stations in the state.

State transportation officials have said the funds could allow Minnesota to move forward with projects earlier than they'd planned. More than 661 bridges and 4,986 miles of highway in Minnesota are considered to be in poor condition by the White House.

Biden in 2020 won Minnesota with a 7-percentage point advantage over then-President Donald Trump. But the president's approval rating has sunk as a result of Americans' frustrations about ballooning costs of gas and food, as well as his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat who represents the state's 2nd Congressional District, has announced that she'll join the president for the event.

