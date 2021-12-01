The Solid Waste Department is tossing three aged accounts to the Wadena County auditor’s office after bills weren’t paid for over 18 months.

The accounts totaling $1,501.44 will no longer be pursued for payment after the businesses had previously been contacted. The businesses have different owners or no longer exist, as Solid Waste director Chris McConn and auditor-treasurer Heather Olson explained. Olson recommends the amount be written off.

Solid Waste is also reviewing their aged account plan to stop charge accounts after 90 days when a bill isn’t paid. The businesses from these aged accounts would likely need to pay per visit and not use the charge option.

County attorney Kyra Ladd noted the option of suing in small court claims. As a member of the Solid Waste committee, commissioner Jon Kangas said the issue had long been discussed and the amount wasn’t worth keeping up continuously.

With approval from the board, Olson will make the final decision. Commissioner Mike Weyer voted against and Bill Stearns was not present.

The board also: