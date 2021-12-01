The Solid Waste Department is tossing three aged accounts to the Wadena County auditor’s office after bills weren’t paid for over 18 months.
The accounts totaling $1,501.44 will no longer be pursued for payment after the businesses had previously been contacted. The businesses have different owners or no longer exist, as Solid Waste director Chris McConn and auditor-treasurer Heather Olson explained. Olson recommends the amount be written off.
Solid Waste is also reviewing their aged account plan to stop charge accounts after 90 days when a bill isn’t paid. The businesses from these aged accounts would likely need to pay per visit and not use the charge option.
County attorney Kyra Ladd noted the option of suing in small court claims. As a member of the Solid Waste committee, commissioner Jon Kangas said the issue had long been discussed and the amount wasn’t worth keeping up continuously.
With approval from the board, Olson will make the final decision. Commissioner Mike Weyer voted against and Bill Stearns was not present.
The board also:
Approved the Safety and Security Committee’s Workplace Accident and Injury Reduction program for county employees as of Jan. 1, 2022.
Approved a joint powers agreement for the Sheriff’s and attorney’s offices with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of available tools through the state’s criminal justice data communications network.
Approved a photography contract to help promote the county. The county is partnering with the Economic Alliance and has matching grants from Sourcewell and Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative. The county’s total project cost is to be $2,500 for social media, a newly formed website, brochures and print advertisements. Kangas noted the photography contract as a want and not need while also hearing from community members about their concerns on property taxes. The board approved the marketing idea in September.
Approved an application for the 2026 Federal Surface Transportation Project grant. The project would be eight miles on CSAH 23. As the major intercounty road, the project would include a mill and overlay, which was last done in 2000. The county would be responsible for 20% of the cost and federal 80%, with cost implications of $250,000.
Approved removing furniture from the Deer Creek School, which was set up for county court proceedings. The tables and chairs will go to various county departments in need of the items. The school sold to Hestia Properties in August and is final on Jan. 7, 2022.
Approved the Board Operating Rules and Guidelines with the additions of the commissioners names and updating the location of the board meetings to any location listed in the agenda. The board is able to revise these rules.
Approved a letter in support of Tri-County Health Care’s Targeted Community Capital Project Competitive Grant application. The county has no financial commitment.
Heard from commissioner Murlyn Kreklau about the large number of committees that commissioners serve on and that commissioners, and some of the committees themselves, may not be necessary. The topic will be further discussed on Dec. 21. Commissioners are having a series of work sessions over the next several months to discuss county operations.
Heard from Kreklau about the Kitchigami Regional Library System’s over budgeting on labor, including $71,000 being returned to the city of Wadena. The funds must be spent on capital projects for the building.
Heard from Kangas that an employee pay study at the Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority will be completed.