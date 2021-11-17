ST. PAUL — Six months after her diagnosis and treatment for early-stage breast cancer, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says a post-cancer examination has found she remains cancer-free.

Klobuchar revealed in September that she had been diagnosed and treated for breast cancer earlier this year, and continued her work in the U.S. Senate while undergoing treatment. She announced she remained clear of cancer in a tweet Wednesday, Nov. 17.

"Good news to share: I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear," she said in the tweet. "I'm so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me."

In a September statement, Klobuchar said she discovered she had stage 1A breast cancer after getting a routine mammogram in February. She had a lumpectomy at the Mayo Clinic and underwent radiation therapy that ended in May. A follow-up exam in August found she was clear of cancer.

Klobuchar, who sought the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election, in October introduced legislation aimed at encouraging preventative health care. She says her experience with cancer made the issue a personal one.