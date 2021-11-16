STILLWATER, Minn. — Republican candidates for Minnesota governor will debate tonight, Nov. 16, at an event in Stillwater, Minnesota.

The event is 6-9 p.m. at Water Street Inn in Stillwater, and includes dinner, according to a news release. It is being hosted by the Republican organizations in Senate districts 39 and 53.

All currently declared Republican candidates for the 2022 general election are invited, according to the release. Mitch Berg of Patriot Radio will moderate, and audience questions submitted at the event will be asked of the candidates.

Minnesota Republicans vying for governor previously debated Nov. 3 at Minnesota State University at Mankato.

To RSVP to the Stillwater event, visit https://openwith.link/mngopsd39.com/gubernatorial-event.html.