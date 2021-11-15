ST. PAUL — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Monday, Nov. 15, announced his bid for reelection, saying that the state's "fight for a fair economy is still on."

During a virtual campaign announcement, the state's top prosecutor touted his work to end price-fixing of prescription medications, defending a state law that makes insulin available to those who can't afford it, suing employers that engage in wage theft and pressing for changes in the state's policing laws.

Ellison led the team of prosecutors that successfully argued that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should be convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. And the attorney general, along with Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, led a working group that in 2020 handed down findings around police-involved deadly encounters in the state and provided recommendations to curb additional fatal incidents.

"We've done a lot, we've done all we can but we're going to do more to continue this fight," Ellison, who was the first Black Minnesotan elected to the office, said. Ellison previously represented the state's 5th Congressional District in Congress. "We have a plan and we are in it to make sure that everyone can afford their lives with dignity, safety and respect."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish, along with a faith leader, an affordable insulin advocate, a worker's union representative and Ellison's son, Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, also voiced support for Ellison's reelection on Monday.

"It excited me to hear people who have never felt like they had a lawyer, a personal or a public lawyer, be able to look at Attorney General Keith Ellison and say, 'He's my lawyer, that's my lawyer,'" Carter said.

Republican candidate Doug Wardlow on Twitter said Ellison "fostered a climate of lawlessness that has led to skyrocketing crime across our state." And Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar in a statement pointed to Ellison's support of a charter amendment aimed at dismantling the city's police department and replacing it with a Department of Public Safety.

"Ellison’s days as top cop are numbered as folks across Minnesota reject his radical agenda and will show that by electing a Republican who will value the rule of law, protect their families, and back the blue," she said.

Minnesota voters are set to determine who will represent the state as attorney general during the 2022 general election.

