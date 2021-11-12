ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Friday, Nov. 12, announced the appointment of Sarah Wheelock to the state's Court of Appeals, marking the first time a Native American judge served on the court.

Wheelock currently works as legal counsel for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake and is set to fill the appellate court vacancy left by Judge Carol Hooten. Hooten is set to retire on Nov. 30.

Prior to representing the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Wheelock was an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline College of Law and she served as an appellate judge for the White Earth Band of Chippewa. Wheelock is a member of the Meskwaki Nation and previously served as vice president of the Minnesota American Indian Bar Association. She received her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Iowa.

“In her time serving as legal counsel for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and tribes across the nation, Ms. Wheelock has repeatedly shown that she is a dedicated public servant committed to advancing the common good," Walz said in a news release. "She is well prepared to join the Court of Appeals.”

Casey Matthiesen, president of the Minnesota American Indian Bar Association, said Wheelock's appointment was historic and marked the first time that American Indians were represented at every level of Minnesota's judiciary.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com