After approving the split of positions on Oct. 19, the board required setting the salary, length of position and payouts for the county engineer position along with the salary for the county coordinator position.

Commissioners Murlyn Kreklau and Sheldon Monson returned the salary discussion to the full board following a meeting with Fellbaum and Odden.

Odden had been county engineer since 2010 and added the coordinator role in 2018. Fellbaum has worked as the county assistant engineer for about three years.

Based on county engineer’s salaries in Minnesota and Fellbaum’s experience, commissioners approved his salary at $105,000 for 2021. Commissioner Jon Kangas was not present. Of the 13 lowest county engineer salaries in Minnesota, the average is $104,040, and the counties of similar tax capacity to Wadena County had an average of $115,724. The state average is $126,674. Odden’s salary would have been around $113,000 as full-time engineer.

The payouts include 100% of Fellbaum’s earned vacation and compensatory time and 25% of his sick time to reset the accruals from his previous position. The county engineer position is a four-year term.

Continuing Fellbaum’s engineer time with the county is a “good deal,” as Kreklau said, as the open market would have cost more and Fellbaum lives locally and is open to ideas from commissioners and staff. The county’s engineer staff salaries are paid with gas tax dollars, according to Odden.

Kreklau also expressed his hope for large spending decisions to have more time between the information being presented and the board voting. The impacts on the budget from the split position and having an assistant engineer were aspects he would have liked more time on.

The coordinator position is set for an hourly rate. Odden’s hourly rate was at $59.99, which would be above the 2021 county wage scale. Commissioners approved $58.51 per hour to match the wage scale of grade 60 step 10. The position had previously been at grade 60 step 20. The pay can be adjusted through negotiations. Odden said he did not request the change to increase his pay but to do the work well.

The board reviews salaries for elected and appointed positions like engineer, auditor-treasurer, recorder and sheriff in January. The board sets the salaries along with a cost of living adjustment (COLA) amount, usually around 3%. Kreklau said county leadership positions make “really good money” and he is concerned about how raises and COLA adjustments bring more money to the people at the top and not people who are “underpaid” in the county.