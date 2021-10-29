ST. PAUL — Minnesotans who take out private loans to cover the cost of higher education have new protections under state law, commerce and education leaders announced Friday, Oct. 29.

And they urged borrowers who feel they've been ripped off by their student loan servicers to report their complaints to the state department of commerce.

Lawmakers earlier this year passed and the governor signed into law the "Student Borrowers Bill of Rights," which beefed up state law to prevent loan companies from entering into agreements with Minnesotans then shifting the stakes on them without their approval.

In Minnesota, roughly 775,000 residents hold student loan debt. And combined, the loans total $27 billion.

Under the new law, servicers have to apply for a license through the Department of Commerce and they're prohibited from misleading borrowers, misrepresenting their services or improperly applying loan payments as terms of remaining in good standing with the state.

"This is the basic step that we should be able to accomplish," One of the bill's authors Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said. "The protections in this bill are not onerous on servicers, it's things that they absolutely should be doing already but the fact is this bill is necessary because oftentimes they aren't."

At a news conference in St. Cloud, policymakers, a community college president and students who'd borrowed money to pay for their schooling said the law would help Minnesotans better manage their finances and improve equity in borrowing.

"We will ensure that student loan servicers are operating in a safe and sound manner and we'll conduct periodic examinations of the servicers' business practices and finances," Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold said. And Arnold encouraged borrowers who felt they'd been ripped off to file a complaint on the department's website.

"That's our best tool for getting the student loan servicers back into line if they're being out of line with the new law."

