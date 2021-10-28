ST. PAUL — Municipal liquor stores saw a 29% boost to their profits in 2020, with off-sale income driving the increase, according to a report released Thursday, Oct. 28.

State Auditor Julie Blaha on Thursday announced the findings as her office presented data from municipal liquor stores around the state. The increase marked the 25th year in a row of record-breaking sales for the city-owned liquor stores.

The stores pulled in $36 million in 2020, up $8.2 million, or 29.2% from their profits in 2019.

But not all stores fared equally well amid the pandemic, Blaha said. While stores that offered off-sale items for purchase saw a 35.2% increase in profits compared to 2019, on-sale profits dipped by 11.7% compared to a year prior. Off-sale means products can be purchased and taken home, while on-sale means the purchases are consumed on-site.

Because the pandemic hampered in-person services during much of 2020, the stores saw on-sale purchases drop.

“While the overall picture is better than expected, many stores faced significant challenges," Blaha said. "Not surprisingly, stores that relied on sit-down customers had a harder time making a profit."

In Minnesota, 179 cities run 213 liquor stores, with the bulk outside of the Twin Cities metro area.

Thirty-seven cities reported that their stores saw net losses in 2020. And 24 are set to hold a public hearing this year to weigh whether their liquor stores should remain open after they reported net losses in two or more of the last three years.

