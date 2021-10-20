Wadena County Commissioners were informed of a new court order once again requiring face masks for those entering and using the Wadena County Courthouse.

The order filed Monday, Oct. 18, states that the order has returned as the state of Minnesota is once again experiencing high positivity rates and cases of COVID-19. The face masks are a preventative measure to stop or slow the spread of the virus. It's an order for all court facilities in the state of Minnesota.

The order from Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea, states that effective Tuesday, Oct. 19, every person entering a court facility must wear a face covering at all times when in public areas served by the Judicial Branch or other common areas of the facility and in the courtroom during proceedings.

Some discussion was had on how the Wadena County Courthouse is a mixed-use facility, serving those seeking the courts as well as the auditor, veteran service officer, planning and zoning, and the sheriff’s office.

But what commissioners stood on was a line that expressly points out that the order is for those entering for judicial purposes, including: “The requirements of this paragraph apply to Judicial Branch staff and judges, attorneys, parties, witnesses, case participants including jurors, those who attend in-person hearings, and any person who enters a court facility to use public services provided by the Judicial Branch.”

“It doesn’t address mixed facilities,” Commissioner Jon Kangas said.

To inform the public of the new order, a poster is at the entry of the courthouse informing people of the requirement.

If you fall into the required group, individuals should talk to court staff immediately upon entry if they do not have access to a face covering or have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one. Face coverings will be provided to individuals who do not have access to one. A presiding judge may direct people to remove face coverings as necessary to conduct court proceedings.

County attorney Kyra Ladd added that there are shared spaces within the courthouse where individuals would be required to wear masks, according to the order.

“If there is an issue with that I guess the sheriff will be fielding those calls,” Ladd said.