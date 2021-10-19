Wadena County is moving ahead with having a full time coordinator and full-time engineer, both positions that were shared by Ryan Odden up until approval of the split during the regular county board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The topic that has been raised on various occasions finally came to a head with swift action by the Wadena County board by a vote of 4-1, with commissioner Jon Kangas opposed.

Citing the desire to split the position over increased workloads, Odden made mention of the recommendation during his employee evaluation on October 12. Odden’s evaluation summary expressed that he was completing his work at a satisfactory level. The board did bring some concerns, though those were not detailed. Kangas shared he did not agree with the evaluation summary as it did not fully recognize his concerns he brought up.

The discussion on separating the coordinator and engineer positions was one the board recognized needed to be brought to an open meeting. Without much further discussion, commissioner Bill Stearns moved to separate the positions making Odden full-time coordinator and assistant county engineer Darin Fellbaum the full-time county engineer.

Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau said he agreed with Stearns that the positions should be separated, but added that staff in a small county need to be willing to help where help is needed.

“I think we need to wear a lot of hats,” Kreklau said.

Kangas quickly brought up his concerns about such a move. He shared that splitting the positions needed to go through work sessions to determine financial implications, to look at job descriptions and to determine if the county could work with other counties to get the work done without spending more than necessary. He said approving the recommendation would create “outrage in the public.” Other commissioners said this is not a new issue and it’s one that needed action.

Commissioner Mike Weyer wanted to know if Fellbaum wanted the job as the board hadn’t actually heard that. Fellbaum shared that it has been a goal of his and one he has been working towards with ongoing education in the field. Weyer also asked about financial implications and heard from Odden the salaries that his pay is based on. Odden is paid hourly as coordinator and if working in that role full time, his salary would be around $124,000. As a full-time engineer, his pay would have been around $112,000.

While Odden’s original recommendation was to open the position internally, the board recognized that Odden and Fellbaum are the only employees that are P.E., professional engineers, a required part of the job. The recommendation was part of procedure as the county board also approved during the meeting a Personnel Policy, which states that a vacated position must be opened up internally and externally.

Kangas used that rationale to express his desire to have the engineer and coordinator jobs posted externally.

But Stearns brought up another part of the Personnel Policy, which states, “The County Board also reserves the right to revise and rescind the Personnel Policy and any portion of it unilaterally at any time, superseding prior language, based upon the needs of Wadena County and its residents.” They do not plan to revise or rescind the policy for this matter, rather they are choosing to not follow it this time.

With the motion passing, it’s now up to two commissioners, Murlyn Kreklau and Sheldon Monson to negotiate a salary and bring their recommendation back to the full board.

History

The coordinator and engineer positions were combined in 2018 with the positions being 40% coordinator and 60% county engineer. This was later moved by the board to 50-50 between the positions. At that time the county had a full-time HR director. When that position was vacated, Odden took over those roles as well.

County attorney Kyra Ladd also explained why Odden has been labeled coordinator rather than administrator. By state statute, an employee titled administrator cannot also be the county engineer. Both coordinator and administrator perform much the same functions.