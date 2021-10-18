DULUTH -- U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber filed campaign earnings Friday, Oct. 15, totaling $264,494, sending him over the $1 million mark in 2021.

The Hermantown, Minnesota, Republican has raised $1.1 million this year toward the 2022 midterm election.

Stauber has not officially said if he’ll seek reelection, but all signs point to the lawmaker seeking a third term representing the 8th Congressional District.

No Republican challenger or Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates have been announced for the race, which isn’t expected to materialize until spring, when the redistricting process is complete.

Following the 2020 U.S. Census, the 8th District was one of three rural districts in the state determined to need to have parts of other territories added to its boundaries. The 8th District will need to add roughly 37,000 people to its borders.

Stauber’s jump on competition included $172,801 spent on his campaign during the third quarter, running July through September. He’s kept a busy travel schedule throughout the district, and spent money on direct mailers.

He’s also spent more than $50,000 on various political consulting firms, based on receipts filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Stauber continues to be in a strong financial position entering the next election year, with $739,356 in cash on hand. In his largest quarter, from April through June, he raised $450,000.

Stauber's campaign has not responded for comment about its fundraising efforts.

In terms of money flowing into his campaign, Stauber has a lot of individual donations, including thousands of dollars flowing through the Votesane Political Action Committee, a one-stop political portal that allows users to donate to politicians across parties.

In terms of corporate money, Stauber received multiple contributions related to the airline industry, Realtors, insurance agencies, small business associations and the telecommunications industry. In terms of employees groups, electricians, letter carriers, accountants and sheet metal workers' groups all donated modest sums to Stauber.

He received $5,000 from the political action committee representing John Deere, which is currently contending with a strike of roughly 10,000 workers at more than a dozen of its manufacturing plants.

Stauber also received money from corporate PACs associated with Marathon Petroleum employees ($2,500), Nucor steel ($1,000), Microsoft Corp. stakeholders ($1,000), the National Propane Gas Association ($1,000), American Iron and Steel Institute ($1,000), Wal-Mart and Best Buy ($1,000 each), The Home Depot ($5,000), Komatsu Mining Corp. ($1,099), the National Restaurant Association ($2,500), employees for defense contractors Ratheon and Lockheed Martin ($1,000 each), National Beer Wholesalers ($1,000), American Optometric Association ($2,000), Honeywell ($2,000), Cleveland Cliffs ($5,000), Koch Industries ($2,500), Crystal Sugar ($7,500) and big cotton ($2,000).

Outside of his campaign's financially successful year, Stauber has faced an unsettling second term in office.

In December, he joined more than 120 Republican House colleagues by signing onto an amicus brief that sought to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory.

Stauber, a retired Duluth police officer, also declined to comment this summer about Capitol police testimony in July that centered on the violence conducted by nationalist groups and President Donald Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.