A plan is in hand to beautify the otherwise plain short grass entry into Wadena and that plan is now submitted to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for approval and possible assistance.

The Wadena City Council approved a plan during their regular city council meeting Oct. 15 that was first brought to the Wadena Park Board in September by interested citizens including Luther Nervig and Kent Scheer.

This project is far from some of the grand plans originally brought forth in 2018 when the Wadena Crossroads Project was first announced. At that time discussion included artistic structures, and themes based on trains. But a lot has changed about use of the space.

Mainly, these two lots on either side of Hwy 71 and to the south of Hwy 10 are owned by MnDOT and they do not intend on handing ownership over to the city, according to Public Works director Dan Kovar. While the city won’t own them, if they want to have planting there they also must maintain them.

That means the city, at this point, is basically limited to plantings only, with permission. Their plan looks to plant three 75-foot rows of tall drought-resistant grass (Karl Foerster) angled toward Wadena’s downtown, as well as rows of trees outward from the intersection, six on the east side and four on the west side. The plants look to add beauty to the space and maintain a directional pull toward the city’s main street. The grass and trees will be spaced out to provide room for mowing between them all. The cost of materials was estimated at about $3,200.

The group was hoping for swift approval in order to work up the soil this fall and get black dirt brought in to make the site plant ready. It’s unclear if that work will proceed this fall with winter inching closer.

The committee plans to either have the work paid for using MnDOT’s Community Roadside Landscape Partnership Program or these community volunteers plan to cover the costs of getting it done. Regardless, MnDOT must approve the work before work is to begin.

One request of the committee was to have water at the site to maintain the plantings. Water infrastructure will not be installed but water could be made available as city staff have time. In park board discussions, volunteers of the Crossroads group suggested they would cart water to the site if needed.

In other actions, the council approved the following items: