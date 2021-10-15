The last Wadena City Council meeting was full of topics affecting area residents. Here are five things we think you should know in brief:
Wadena residents Julia and David Snyder decided to donate and plant trees along the west side of the tennis courts in Wadena after sitting a spell without any shade. While they won’t get to enjoy the shade, parents and fans will be able to stay cool for years to come thanks to the thoughtful gift. The city council accepted their gift.
There are so many locates needed in the city of Wadena to keep up with the immense expansion of fiber from companies like Arvig along with other construction projects around the city, utility superintendent David Evans said that the usual part-time position has now become busy enough to need two full-time employees. Locates involve finding underground utilities before someone starts digging.
A beautification project is moving forward to add decorative grass and trees at the empty lots at the intersection of Highway 10 and 71. The project moves on to MnDOT for further approval. Things could look a lot different this time next year.
Liquor sales continue to be at record pace. Just three months of the year have been lower than 2020 numbers, the highest grossing year to date. It’s possible the liquor store could reach nearly $3 million in sales this year.
Plans are underway to refurbish Wadena’s water tower with a new coating inside and out. Your input could help decide what the exterior looks like.
Here’s a bonus, in case you missed the story: A committee of the Wadena City Council will once again go over potential tax abatement for Tri-County Health Care’s new healthcare facility after their recommendation failed to get a second vote of approval. Their recommendation, 1/10 of TCHC requested, was not well received by hospital representatives.