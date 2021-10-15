Wadena residents Julia and David Snyder decided to donate and plant trees along the west side of the tennis courts in Wadena after sitting a spell without any shade. While they won’t get to enjoy the shade, parents and fans will be able to stay cool for years to come thanks to the thoughtful gift. The city council accepted their gift.

There are so many locates needed in the city of Wadena to keep up with the immense expansion of fiber from companies like Arvig along with other construction projects around the city, utility superintendent David Evans said that the usual part-time position has now become busy enough to need two full-time employees. Locates involve finding underground utilities before someone starts digging.

A beautification project is moving forward to add decorative grass and trees at the empty lots at the intersection of Highway 10 and 71. The project moves on to MnDOT for further approval. Things could look a lot different this time next year.

Liquor sales continue to be at record pace. Just three months of the year have been lower than 2020 numbers, the highest grossing year to date. It’s possible the liquor store could reach nearly $3 million in sales this year.