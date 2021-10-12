Properties are moving back onto Wadena County’s tax rolls with the sale of 29 parcels in the first online-only tax forfeited land sale .

The county worked with Bid4Assets to host the sale from Oct. 4-6, which included activity on all of the 37 parcels listed, as county auditor-treasurer Heather Olson said. Plus the 75 people registered was a great bonus as the county hasn’t seen this high level of involvement before. While the early registration and working a new online system brought extra work, and phone calls, Olson said Bid4Assets was great and the process will be even easier next time.

Olson highlighted the unexpected sale of a main street building in Sebeka, and the largest parcel sale as one that has been sitting with the county for about 70 years. The property, along the Crow Wing River, had an incorrect title that staff members fixed, and now the “beautiful parcel” can make the county money again, as Olson said.

The sales totaled $422,515 with the final amount depending on tax settlements for the school districts and cities and demolition costs for two houses in Sebeka. Olson said one use of the sale funds is helping lower the levy.

Before moving the sale online, the board approved a list of 55 parcels in June and 37 parcels were placed on the online sale. A few parcels were pulled prior to the online sale due to size and legal questions. The remaining parcels will move to an over the counter sale.

With the goal of having yearly land sales, Olson hopes to move the sale to August or September to balance the work during election years.

The board also: