Wadena County commissioners are planning discussions to sort through ideas from commissioners, department leaders, county staff and community members on how to save the county money and benefit the whole county. If you've been holding onto a money saving idea, now is the time to share it.

The ideas should be submitted to county coordinator Ryan Odden by Oct. 24. His email is ryan.odden@co.wadena.mn.us. You can also mail your ideas to: 415 Jefferson St. S, Wadena, MN 56482.

“Coming from my constituents, there is concern about the level of taxes in Wadena County and we’re all aware of that, we’re all doing our best to address that so I think this is an important subject for the commissioners to talk about, and maybe we’ll come up with some ideas to address that,” said commissioner Murlyn Kreklau.

The ideas will be shared with county commissioners and added regularly to board meetings.

The board is also looking for ideas on using the American Rescue Act funds. The ARP funds have specific guidelines, which are available on the National Association of Counties and the United States Department of Treasury websites.

On Oct. 5, the board also: