Otter Tail County needs to change the way it deals with those with mental illness, advocates said during the Sept. 14 Otter Tail County Commission meeting.

A report from the Otter Tail County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Committee said those with mental illness are having trouble getting emergency rides to the ER, getting their medications while in jail, and even keeping ther homes. Meanwhile, advocates say they continue to work for a special emergency department in the county for those suffering from mental health needs.

"The ER needs to be dealing with car accidents and COVID," said committee member Beth Rader. "They're not set up to deal with mental health."

Among their recommendations:

Restore a community paramedic program, which helped assess the needs of those having a mental health crisis, to divert them from emergency rooms.

Allow jail inmates to continue their medication and therapy by coordinating with community providers. They said they supported efforts to create a position of jail social worker/case manager.

Support transitional housing to reduce homelessness. They noted that Otter Tail County Human Services and Fergus Falls HRA received funding for permanent supportive housing.

Investigate the need for a dedicated mental health emergency department within emergency rooms. This effort goes back to 2019, when the committee first broached the idea to commissioners, and conversations continue to take place.



Actively recruit and retain psychiatric providers. New providers have started at Lake Region Health Care, but more are needed.

Team up with local schools to encourage students to go into the mental health field.

Provide transportation options for county residents with mental health challenges.

Work with mental health providers and law enforcement, as protected rides to hospitals have become increasingly difficult to come by..

"These are very gifted people," Rader said. "They are resources in our community. If we neglect this, it's just going to be more of a drain on our resources instead of beefing up our resources."

