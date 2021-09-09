John Poston, a Republican state representative from Lake Shore, plans to run for the Minnesota Senate in District 9.

Paul Gazelka is the current senator for District 9, representing portions of Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties. With the recent announcement of Gazelka's intent to run for governor in 2022, Poston is putting his name in for Gazelka's Senate seat.

Poston is currently the state representative for District 9A, covering parts of Cass, Todd and Wadena counties. Poston has held that position since winning the election in 2016. He is currently serving his third term in the House.

"I am ready to take on additional responsibility to my current constituents and the larger territory of District 9 that also includes portions of Morrison and Todd County," Poston said in a news release provided by the Vote John Poston Volunteer Committee.

Poston will continue to run on the same set of core values that he has stated since taking office in 2017: pro-life; pro Second Amendment; pro law enforcement; pro farmer; pro military/veterans; pro senior citizens; pro tax reform and tax relief; pro tax simplification; and pro lower health care costs.

"Paul Gazelka has been a remarkable senator. I am proud of the work Paul has done in the Senate. I am proud of the work I have done in the House. I am ready to take on this role as the Republican candidate for Minnesota Senate District 9," Poston said.

Contact Poston by phone at 218-251-7639 or by email at johnposton@hotmail.com.