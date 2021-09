ST. PAUL — Republican Paul Gazelka announced his candidacy for Minnesota governor at a news conference this morning, Sept. 8, at the State Capitol.

He joins state Sen. Michelle Benson and former legislator Scott Jensen in running in the GOP primary.

In a news release, Gazelka said he is "concerned about the direction in which the state is headed."

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is expected to run for a second term.

