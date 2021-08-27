ST. PAUL — Roughly 70 Afghan refugees have been resettled in Minnesota or soon will be following the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan and resulting violence spurred by the Taliban in that country.

Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Aug. 27, told MPR News that 35 refugees had already been resettled in the state and 35 more were set to arrive in the coming days. And the state could become home to additional Afghans fleeing conflict, he said.

"Minnesota ranks as the top state per-capita of accepting refugees and those fleeing conflict and that will not change," Walz said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and to provide that refuge that Minnesota has provided for so many over the years."

The Democratic governor said he was hopeful that partisan rhetoric around the placement of immigrants and refugees wouldn't play into the process of resettling the group.

