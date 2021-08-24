ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has appointed University of Minnesota alumna and prominent Asian American leader Bo Thao-Urabe to serve on the University's Board of Regents, the governing body for the public university system.

Thao-Urabe will be filling the at-large position vacated by past regent Kao Ly Ilean Her, who died in May due to COVID-19. In a Tuesday, Aug. 24 news release, Walz said Her's death "was felt deeply within the Hmong community, the University of Minnesota, and the entire state," and so he is "proud to appoint Regent Thao-Urabe, a prominent Hmong leader in Minnesota."

A University of Minnesota alumna, Thao-Urabe co-founded and is the executive director of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. She previously worked as senior director of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy and executive director of Hmong National Development, Inc. She was a Bush Fellow in 2019 and received a Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017 from the University of Minnesota’s College of Education and Human Development.

Thao-Urabe said in Tuesday's news release that she is "excited to join my fellow Regents in supporting the continued success of both students from across Minnesota’s many diverse communities and the University of Minnesota system.”