ST. PAUL —A top board of Minnesota Republicans on Thursday, Aug. 19, is set to weigh whether party Chair Jennifer Carnahan should be removed from her post following allegations of abuse and sexual harassment within the party during her tenure.

The vote comes a week after a former GOP donor and activist, as well as a close friend of Carnahan’s, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. In the days that followed, state GOP staff members, lawmakers and activists made public allegations of a toxic culture within the political party and reports of unaddressed sexual assault and harassment.

Carnahan has denied the allegations of impropriety within the party and said she was not aware of what former donor Anton “Tony” Lazzaro was doing in his private life. Carnahan co-hosted a podcast with Lazzaro, has been photographed with him outside of work settings, and Lazzaro was invited to Carnahan's wedding to husband and Republican U.S. Rep. for Minnesota Jim Hagedorn.

In a series of public statements and media interviews, Carnahan has described the onslaught of allegations against her as a "coup," and accused party members of relitigating her recent reelection to serve as party chair earlier this year.

The Executive Board is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. to consider how the party ought to move forward. Ahead of their meeting, a former party executive director published a note outlining the nondisclosure agreement terms he’d signed on to prior to leaving his post with the party and raising questions about how much Carnahan knew about Lazzaro earlier this summer.

And a prospective GOP gubernatorial candidate on Thursday morning said he expected that Carnahan and party leaders would reach a resolution to the dust-up later in the day.

MORE:

Former GOP Executive Director Andy Aplikowski on Thursday released a statement noting that Carnahan had been asked about Lazzaro in July and mandated Aplikowski to keep the inquiry a secret. He also said he and other former executive directors had been offered separation payments when they left their roles in exchange for an agreement that they wouldn’t speak ill of the party.

“My version of a politically weaponized severance agreement can be boiled down to the following: it included the following non-disparagement clause in exchange for $10,000,” Aplikowski said. “We now know that there have been multiple severance agreements with large payouts but we don’t know how many or for how much. This is donor money that could be used to help elect Republicans, but instead Carnahan used donor money to silence former Republican staffers.”

The comments came a day after four former Minnesota Republican Party executive directors published a joint statement highlighting their concerns about the toxic culture and harassment present under Carnahan’s tenure as chair. They said a recent decision by the party’s Executive Board waived their non-disclosure agreements and allowed them to share experiences among themselves and with the public for the first time.

More than a dozen state lawmakers along with a handful of GOP gubernatorial candidates have called on Carnahan to resign or the board to unseat her if she is unwilling to step down. Meanwhile, the state’s Republican congressional representatives have remained mum on the subject. And Senate Majority Leader and prospective candidate for governor Paul Gazelka has said the executive board or central committee should be able to make the decision once the facts of the matter come out.

On Thursday morning, Gazelka on Twitter said he’d spoken with Carnahan as well as those calling for her removal and expected Thursday’s meeting would yield a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

“The Anton Lazzaro indictment and subsequent personnel issues raised by past Minnesota GOP executive directors require immediate attention and decisive action by the Executive Board,” Gazelka wrote.