Counties are dreaming, and implementing, ideas for the use of federal American Rescue Act funds available through 2024. And commissioners say it’s time for Wadena County to discuss their ideas and the guidelines attached with the funds.

The ideas in other counties range from improving broadband to a business grant program and support of revenue losses, as county coordinator Ryan Odden said. Wadena County has received $1.3 million and expects another $1.3 million in about a year.

County auditor-treasurer Heather Olson said she twice requested a work session on the topic, and commissioners said they did not receive her email. Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau had also previously asked about updates on forming a committee about the funds. They will discuss the funds during the Sept. 14 board meeting. The report on county buildings from BHH Partners will also be discussed if possible.

While there are guidelines, Olson said the aspects changed frequently with the CARES Act funds and there is guidance out now that could change.

“If there’s other things we can do to help the community as a whole and not just build government bigger that’s my thought,” said commissioner Jon Kangas during the Aug. 17 meeting.

Here’s a look at the county allocations from the federal CARES Act funds in 2020:

The board also hopes to encourage townships to apply for federal funds if the application is still open. Townships were invited to submit previously, though there was not much interest, according to Olson. She is unsure of how many townships have applied this year. The city of Wadena will also receive funds.

The Minnesota Association of Townships has resources for spending the funds on their website.

Commissioners also: