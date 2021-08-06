The authorization of a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and 10 Minnesota National Guard soldiers follows a request from Washington officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Wildfires continue to put our fellow Americans’ lives at risk, and when disaster hits, Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors,” Walz said in the release. “We continue to battle our own wildfires here in Minnesota, but we have the resources needed to manage those, and we are in a strong position to step up and help our fellow states.”

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has requested Guard support for a minimum of two weeks, according to the release. The soldiers are expected to arrive Saturday, Aug. 7.

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states, according to the release. A requesting state asks for resources based on their needs and while any state can respond, there is no obligation to participate. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management division coordinates the state’s Compact requests.