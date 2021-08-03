The County’s Long-Range Strategic Plan highlights the public’s desire to preserve what exists and to explore opportunities to expand and connect the parks and trails system within the county. Otter Tail County has begun implementing this area of the plan by hiring Kevin Fellbaum as the director of parks and trails.

Fellbaum, a graduate of North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science Degree in Civil Engineering, began his career with the county in 2011 as a seasonal engineering aid and was hired full time as Otter Tail County’s engineer/county ditch inspector in 2012.

Fellbaum is a from a family of engineers. His older brother is the Todd County engineer, his younger brother is the assistant county engineer for Wadena County, and he has several other relatives in the engineering field. He lives in the area with his wife and their three children. He enjoys the outdoors and is active in the Fergus Falls Youth Soccer Association as a coach, volunteer and board member.

“We are pleased to have Kevin leading the Otter Tail County Parks and Trails Department,” said Deputy County Administrator Nick Leonard. “His experience will lend itself to managing a comprehensive system of regional parks, trails and recreation facilities that address the leisure needs of Otter Tail County residents.”

“I am excited to lead this department as we look to provide the public with a high quality, diversified park and trail system that will be available and utilized by all age and interest groups,” said Fellbaum. “Proactive maintenance will be a high priority for this department, making sure that the parks and trails infrastructure is kept in a pristine usable condition that can be enjoyed by many.”

For information on ongoing parks and trails projects, visit the county page and search parks and trails.