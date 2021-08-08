Commissioners discussed the timeline for the fairgrounds drainage project in an update on Aug. 3.

The project is for the areas between Hwy 10 and Birch Avenue with the goal of moving the water north off the fairgrounds property. The project includes a lift station with two pumps, a collection system, raising the area closest to the highway and adding a ditch by the highway.

Any current electrical or water systems damaged during the project will be replaced, according to county engineer Ryan Odden.

With the project out for bids in August, the earliest the project could start is late fall. The materials and time contractors have available would mean a start date after September. One set deadline is the project completion by the 2022 fair, which is the last weekend in June.

The city of Wadena was awarded $5 million through a state bonding bill with $2 million for the fairgrounds drainage project. The city council will approve the bids in August or September.

The commissioners approved:

A low-income septic replacement grant for $7,650.

The hiring of Michael Marquedant for a full time certified solid waste attendant at $18.54 per hour.

Roof repairs at the highway department to be completed by Herzog Roofing of Detroit Lakes for $89,780. The department has included the repairs as a budget item over many years. The roof is expected to last 30 years. Commissioners hope to see a full report from BHH Partners soon on the county buildings to prioritize projects. The remaining portion is about the HVAC systems.

Accepting a $10,000 state grant for the county veterans service officer, which will be used for advertising at the Cozy Theatre, possible electronic signage in the courthouse and rent for office space at the Menahga Senior Center.

Purchasing a mower for the solid waste department for $5,665 from Dean’s Crank and Repair.

The board also had a closed session on negotiation strategies for labor contracts.