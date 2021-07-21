ST. PAUL — A Minnesota working group tasked with distributing $250 million to front-line workers is set to meet for the first time next week.

The panel of nine state lawmakers and commissioners will spend weeks weighing how to divvy up the funds and decide who should get them and what amount they should be paid for taking leave for quarantining or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the group will meet Wednesday, July 28, at the Capitol and will consider testimony from stakeholders. At least seven of the panelists will have to agree on a payment plan to move it along to lawmakers ahead of a September special session. The Legislature could then approve the funding plan and send it to Gov. Tim Walz for his approval.

Earlier this month, legislative leaders and the governor appointed several to serve on the working group: Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson and Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty; along with Sens. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater; Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, and Sen. Erin Murphy, D-St. Paul; and Reps. Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley; Cedrick Frazier, D-New Hope, and Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch.

