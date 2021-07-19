This annual community development initiative will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers, and community champions to strengthen and broaden regional entrepreneurial networks, according to a University of Minnesota news release. The 2020 online conference hosted 56 attendees from 36 Minnesota communities.

The Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference features local success in providing support to entrepreneurs. The City of Staples has a history of public and private partnerships. Highlights include a four-unit incubator building, managed by the Staples Economic Development Authority (SEDA), that provides new businesses with low rental fees and technical assistance. The community has also partnered with private developers to attract 115 housing units over the past three years and secured the development of a childcare center with public and private partners.

“We are very excited to be selected to host the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference,” said Melissa Radermacher, economic development director for Staples. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our community.”

Information about the conference is available at https://z.umn.edu/CEC_Conference2021.