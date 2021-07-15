DULUTH — U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber's campaign Wednesday, July 14, said it would be reporting $450,000 when it filed its second-quarter fundraising report.

Stauber's campaign has been pressing supporters and others with emails under the banner of taking back Republican-control of the now Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives.

He's appealed to donors with messages targeting immigration at the southern border, critical race theory and spending plans from the White House and Democrats aimed at infrastructure, pandemic recovery and tax cuts for families and children.

The Hermantown Republican also has been with outreach across the district. Earlier this month, he conducted a roundtable discussion on roadway funding in Duluth, and oversaw the return of the remains of a district-based Pearl Harbor casualty, Neal Kenneth Todd, of Akeley, Minn., after more than 80 years.

There are not yet any Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party or independent candidacies announced to challenge Stauber in the 8th Congressional District during the midterm election Nov. 8, 2022.

To date in 2021, Stauber has raised $805,000, after basically starting from scratch following his repeat election victory in 2020.