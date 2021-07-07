The Minnesota Department of Commerce has received an additional $167 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to fund Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program . The program is open for applications all year.

The Department encourages Minnesota households to apply, especially those with past-due energy bills who are at risk of utility disconnections, according to a department news release.

Households could receive up to $1,600 for energy bills and may qualify for an additional $1,200 to cover past-due bills. By applying for energy assistance, households can also qualify for the Weatherization Assistance Program to pay for free home improvements to conserve energy and permanently reduce home energy costs.

Almost 340,000 Minnesota households served by regulated utilities have past-due utility bills for electric and gas energy, owing about $140 million, according to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. In May, the PUC lifted pandemic peacetime emergency restrictions that barred regulated utility companies from disconnecting customers with past-due bills. Utility companies have begun notifying customers with past-due bills that they could be disconnected as early as Aug. 2.

Key facts about Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program:

Homeowners and renters can qualify.

More Minnesota households than ever before qualify because the Commerce Department has raised the income level for households to qualify. For example, a household with four people can have annual income of up to $65,228 to qualify.

Minnesota households that apply for the Energy Assistance Program and have a pending or approved application are protected from utility disconnections through April 2022.

Services include payments for current and past-due bills for electric, gas and propane energy, emergency fuel delivery and repair/replacement of homeowners’ broken heating systems.

The application for the Energy Assistance Program also determines if a household will qualify for services in the Weatherization Assistance Program.

Payments on energy bills are sent directly to the household’s utility company.

Households also receive education on efficient and safe use of energy.

Consumers with past-due utility bills: contact your utility company to set up a plan for repayment. Regulated utility companies will not charge late fees or penalties for consumers who have entered into and are complying with a plan for repayment, according to the release. For additional help, call 651-296-0406 or 1-800-657-3782 or email customer.puc@state.mn.us.

There are eight regulated, investor-owned companies that provide gas or electricity in Minnesota: CenterPoint Energy, Dakota Electric Association, Great Plains Natural Gas Co., Greater Minnesota Gas, Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation, Minnesota Power, Otter Tail Power and Xcel Energy.

To request an application for the Energy Assistance Program or find your local service provider: Call 800-657-3710 and press 1 or go online at mn.gov/commerce/eap.jsp or search online for “Minnesota energy assistance.”