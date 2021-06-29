ST. PAUL —With just one day until all of Minnesota’s 13 state budgets are due on Gov. Tim Walz ’s desk, legislators are battling over the state’s politically hot public safety budget and associated policy reforms.

Floor debate over the omnibus in the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate extended into the evening on Tuesday, June 29, with Democrats saying the bill package doesn’t rise to meet the public’s demands for police reform. Republicans, meanwhile, have accused their Democratic colleagues of being anti-police and have pledged to shoot down any provisions they deem would make police officers’ jobs more difficult.

The omnibus is constitutionally required to fund the state’s Departments of Public Safety and Judiciary, which includes the salaries of state law enforcement, the state prison system, state courts and more. If those departments are not funded by Wednesday, June 30, they could see potential shutdowns.

As negotiated in largely closed-door negotiations between leaders, Minnesota legislators have also included in the omnibus a slate of police and criminal justice reforms. But in the wake of the George Floyd and Daunte Wright deaths at the hands of police in the state, Democrats say the bill package does not go far enough.

On Monday, the Legislature’s People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus pledged to amend the House’s version of the bill on the floor in order to include their key policy positions, such as ending police stops for minor vehicle infractions and increasing the statute of limitations for wrongful death lawsuits against police. But Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the Republican-dominated Senate would in all likelihood remove the House amendments.

Debate is continuing through the evening, and both the House and Senate are expected to vote late Tuesday or early Wednesday on the budget.

Also on Tuesday, Walz signed three more budget bills into law: housing, environment and natural resources and health and human services.

All 13 budget bills need to be completed in the next day in order to avoid state agency and services halts.