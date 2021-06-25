Battle Lake was awarded $29,811 in cleanup funding for Hatchery Row, 0.58 acre site contaminated with petroleum.

Plans for this project are to redevelop it into a three-story, mixed-use building with up to 20 apartment units and 15,000 square feet of income property.

This is estimated to create 10 jobs and increase the tax base by $87,946. Funds will be matched by the city.

The grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development was part of $3.89 million in grants to eight communities across Minnesota to clean up or investigate 11 contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.