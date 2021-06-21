ST. PAUL -- Are you a state employee who has received a layoff notice in case Minnesota's state government shuts down July 1? Or have you been informed your camping or wedding plans at Minnesota's state parks could be derailed this summer? Forum News Service wants to hear from you.

State lawmakers in Minnesota's divided Legislature have yet to agree on a state budget due June 30. Without one by the deadline, the state will be forced to shut down, closing government offices and services, jeopardizing jobs and more. Legislative leaders have said they anticipate an on-time finish but more needs to get done at the Capitol to get all of the state budget bills across the finish line.

Forum News Service wants to hear from those who could be impacted by a state government shutdown. Please email smearhoff@forumcomm.com or call 651-290-0707 to speak to reporter Sarah Mearhoff.