The Otter Tail County Community Development Agency awarded nearly $53,000 to three communities advancing local redevelopment and housing projects in their communities. The communities of New York Mills, Dalton and Battle Lake are the first to receive funding awards in 2021.

The goals of the Community Growth Partnership Grant Program are to increase the tax base and improve the quality of life by supporting activities in the areas of affordable housing, redevelopment of under-utilized areas and commercial rehabilitation, according to a county news release. The program is funded by the CDA.

New York Mills is working with the CDA and the local Economic Development Authority on housing development in their Country View Addition on the northeast corner of the city. The low inventory of housing in the city has made it challenging to welcome newcomers and meet the housing needs of existing residents, as the release stated.

With 17 lots available in the Country View Addition, grant funds in the amount of $25,000 will be matched by the city to establish a down payment assistance program. With down payment assistance and tax increment financing assistance for eligible homeowners, the city is hoping to attract current and new residents or builders to purchase the lots and build new single-family homes.

Dalton is working with the Otter Tail County Housing and Redevelopment Authority on the redevelopment of a manufactured home park into new single-family and senior housing options for the community. Grant funds awarded from the CDA in the amount of $2,966 and matched by the HRA and city will be used to survey the property and prepare it for the next stages of the project.

Battle Lake continues to advance the redevelopment of the Hatchery Row District directly west of the city’s main downtown for a mixture of housing, commercial space and mixed-use space. Grant funds of $25,000 will contribute to site clean-up and demolition of the existing buildings for the developer to begin construction early this summer. The city was also awarded $174,900 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Redevelopment Grant Program and $99,000 from the USDA Rural Business Development Grant Program to help with the project.

"It makes a big difference to our small communities to have the county invest and contribute on a local level,” said Val Martin, CDA Board Member and Economic Development Director for the City of Battle Lake.

The CDA plans to continue building partnerships with the communities around the county.

The Community Growth Partnership Grant Program is open to applications until available funds are committed. Since the program was established in 2019, a total of $213,000 in awards have been made to support 11 projects throughout the county, according to the release.

If you have an idea for your community or township that will advance affordable housing, redevelopment or commercial rehab, visit ottertailcountymn.us/cda or contact Amy Baldwin at abaldwin@co.ottertail.mn.us for more information on the program.