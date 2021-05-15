In response to the planned appearance of Gov. Tim Walz at the Governor's Fishing Opener in Otter Tail County, a group gathered to voice their unhappinness with the Minnesota governor.

A group of about 60 protestors gathered outside the Detroit Lakes Pavilion on Saturday, May 15, with plans to caravan through Becker and Otter Tail counties to the town of Ottertail, near Otter Tail Lake, where most of the Governor's Fishing Opener activity was taking place.

“I’m a patriot, and I believe in our freedom. That’s why I’m here,” said Tammy Ziegler, of Otter Tail County.

While Walz fished during the early morning hours Saturday, he returned to St. Paul to take part in budget negotiations with legislative leaders, according to an event official at the Governor's Fishing Opener.

“We love our country, and we don’t like the direction it’s heading to. We like capitalism. We like freedom. We don’t like government mandates, government telling us what to do, government taking out money," said Merle Hexum, one of the organizers of the rally and caravan. "We’re just frustrated with it all.”

Otter Tail County and much of northwest Minnesota leaned heavily Republican in the last election that saw longtime Democratic congressman Collin Peterson of Detroit Lakes unseated by Michelle Fischbach.

At Detroit Lakes, Travis Johnson said he wants that 7th District congressional seat as a Libertarian and planned to speak at one of stops for the rally to get word out about his campaign.

“Let people live their own lives. There’s no reason for the government to get involved with every little discussion,” Johnson said. “All these people who are here, it’s because they don’t feel like they’re being heard. They feel like their representative isn’t listening to them. That’s where a lot of the frustration is coming.”

