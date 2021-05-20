The Wadena City Council took first steps toward allowing alcohol to be served at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center during the regular meeting Tuesday, May 11.

Allowing alcohol, at least within the gymnasium portion of the building, has been a topic that keeps on bubbling up before the Wadena City Council. Now and Forever Wedding Gallery owner Amanda Schmidt brought up the desire for an event center space in town last April. She felt the Mas could serve that role if they allowed alcohol in the building. With the Elks Lodge changing hands, that location will not likely be an option as event space. Her suggestion has the ball rolling once again.

Hearing that the city is pursuing this option, Schmidt said it's something that could benefit her business, but it would also help the communities other businesses.

"In the business I am in, I obviously see a lot of people leaving town to have their celebrations where you can have that stuff," Schmidt said. "(Having an event center option) would help our catering, we have multiple DJs, hotels ... It doesn't just have to be weddings," Schmidt said. She adds that the Mas is also in need of more money making options, which she feels this would provide. Schmidt was glad to have had her voice heard.

The topic was brought up in past years as well by wellness center manager Eric Robb. He put together estimates on the project which involves improving the gymnasium entrance; making it handicap accessible; adding a gate to the Mas hallway that would just allow guests from the gymnasium into the bathrooms, but no other parts of the building; and possibly more storage space for tables, chairs and other event center equipment. That estimate is now outdated and in need of a refresh.

As a first step in that direction, the council unanimously authorized alcohol consumption at the Mas for certain permitted uses and directing administration to develop a policy concerning permitted uses for council approval. City Administrator Janette Bower wanted it to be clear that this approval does not mean that alcohol can start entering the building. Clear policy on the subject must still be written.

Bower said there will be bumps along the way and unintended consequences with this change. Some of that may involve the fact that some donors to the wellness center did not want to see alcohol coming into the building.

Council members agreed that the community needed something for large events to be held. Councilman Bruce Uselman did not want to create something that would compete with or stop a private individual from opening their own event center in Wadena.

Two-hour parking

In another subject brought up by Schmidt, the city is moving ahead with two hour parking per day along Jefferson Street and Colfax Avenue.

Bower said these changes are not to discourage shopping, rather to discourage all-day or all-night parking by non-shoppers.

Signs noting the change will likely be going at the end of June.

Chief of Police Naomi Plautz said officers will not be patrolling these vehicles, rather they will respond to complaints or concerns of vehicles that have been parked beyond the two hours. Mayor George Deiss said that those parking all day in some cases typically are apartment tenants living downtown that do have parking space off street, but choose to park on the street instead.

The council expressed that this change was not to harass shoppers. Councilman Bruce Uselman shared that two hours of shopping downtown was a considerable time.

