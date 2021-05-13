Those were all descriptions used by Wadena City Council members of the trailer park on the south end of Wadena’s Jefferson Street as they discussed what can be done to clean up the site during a meeting Tuesday, May 11.

The park includes about 20 trailer homes squeezed between Martin Carpet Sales and the Wadena Alliance Church. It’s the second time the council has discussed the problem trailer park and the first time they’ve taken formal action to begin pursuing civil and/or criminal charges against the owner of the property, who they say has abandoned the property and those living there. That property owner was unnamed in discussions.

It’s a frustrating situation for the city council as they recognize this site as one of the first views of Wadena for those driving into town. A collapsing stucco home greets those entering the property. Some plywood now covers portions of broken windows and doors on some of the dilapidated structures. Prior to last week’s cleanup of the property by city staff, the property was littered with debris and broken down vehicles. Council members said the property already looked much better than photos they were shown by a nearby property owner at their April council meeting.

City utility staff have made numerous visits to the trailer park over the years. In one visit they’ve repaired water lines only to see them left exposed to the elements to freeze and break once more.

At this point, with the property owner gone, residents are not paying rent for their dwellings. Some residents there are working to improve the appearance of the place. During a tour Tuesday, May 11, some residents wondered what the fate of the park would be.

The city would like to devise a process of removing those uninhabitable structures and making sure people are not able to access them in the meantime. They are finding it’s all a bit tricky business.

“We certainly don't want to create homeless situations,” City Administrator Jannette Bower said.

Bower said the city has been working with Wadena County Human Services to find other living arrangements for those living in unsafe conditions. Chief of Police Naomi Plautz mentioned one recent move of an individual out of the trailer park. But without removal or completely securing the structures, someone else could move in, whether there are utilities or not.

City attorney Jeff Pederson said the situation is not new.

“This has kind of been an ongoing thing,” he said. He mentioned unpaid water bills and unsafe living conditions as past disputes at the site. He’s been working with the county attorney on the issue as Wadena County Public Health is the government body that issues licenses for trailer parks.

On that note, the city council, on Mayor George Deiss’ motion, agreed to formally object to the county relicensing the trailer park.

The other action taken Tuesday, as recommended by Pederson, was to obtain a building inspector to go in and take stock of the trailer homes to create an official list of concerns. That may help the city continue forward with civil and/or criminal charges to at least make progress on cleaning up the site. The city does not have its own building inspector.

Pederson said hazards do exist at the site but it’s not as simple as just going in and demolishing buildings. There is “due process.”

As the process moves forward, if conditions do not improve, a lawsuit could be involved. Costs to the city could be assessed back to the property owner.

“As with all things we can hope there is voluntary compliance,” Pederson said.

Councilman Wade Miller was ready to get started on the process.

“If we don’t start the game it’s not going to end,” Miller said. “I want that eyesore cleaned up.”

After further discussion, Wadena Planning and Zoning director Dean Uselman shared that based on current ordinances they could go in and secure structures to make sure children are not getting into them.

“It’s a playground for kids and I wouldn’t want to see someone get killed,” Councilman Bruce Uselman said, agreeing that kids could get into trouble in these abandoned structures.

In other actions, the council:

Unanimously approved a resolution to call for a public hearing June 8. A public comment period will give residents an opportunity to be heard concerning bonding for $2.3 million for capital improvements at the new Wadena Library building, formerly First National Bank building. The resolution included language related to possible revenue from local option sales tax that could be used to pay the bond down.

Unanimously authorized certain tax forfeited properties located in the City of Wadena be returned to private ownership and requesting certain tax forfeited lots be conveyed to the city. With the county planning to sell tax forfeited property, the council had several recommendations. The council approved retaining a narrow strip of land adjacent to an existing utility easement in Folkstad’s addition between Harmony Lane and Irving Ave, this would provide additional utility easement space; the council agreed to retain another narrow strip of land adjacent to 3rd Street SE across from the substation. This strip runs from Homecrest Ave., to an existing utility easement on the property line between the first two houses and would allow room to place utilities along a very narrow 3rd Street as future needs require; the third site is lot 3 in Winkel’s Addition adjacent to 5th Street NE. This is the lot just north of the last house on the street where the street ends. The reason to retain this property is for a stormwater management area in the event 5th Street NE is improved. The lot is too low to build on but there is room for a stormwater structure to be built on the easterly end with an overflow for treated stormwater to drain into the wetlands on the westerly end.

The Wadena Development Authority does have an interest in obtaining parcel 22-850-0130. That parcel is in the Industrial Park at the corner of Reini Drive and Bottemiller Drive and has a small unfinished building on it. The WDA Board discussed obtaining the parcel at their April meeting and took action to acquire the lot for economic development purposes as there are very limited options for new industrial lots available. There will be some cleanup and disposal work and related costs to this property, which would be managed by the WDA. This lot will eventually be developed and become tax revenue generating and create new jobs. WDA will acquire the lot over-the-counter when it becomes available.

A final resolution recommends the remaining parcels be returned to private ownership.