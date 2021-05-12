The 7th Congressional District Republican Party Board, elected into office at the district convention on March 20, held its first meeting on April 29 in Otter Tail County at Thumper Pond Resort.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach joined the meeting and spoke to the board about her latest work for the district. Fischbach, who unseated DFLer Collin Peterson in last year’s election, also recapped her most recent travels across the district, including stops in Marshall, Lake Benton, Baudette, Roseau, Staples, Clearbrook, and Fergus Falls.

The board meeting included presentations on upcoming redistricting across the state, the Minnesota Republican Party’s election integrity projects, and Republican-led efforts to save public schools’ social studies curriculum from drastic changes by the Minnesota Department of Education, according to party leaders. The board’s work on county party development was also discussed, as was upcoming district and state convention plans.

Board members include Craig Bishop, chair, from McLeod County; Tiffany Lesmeister-Knott, deputy chair, from Redwood County; Bill Nichol, executive officer, from Wilkin County; Bill Oliver, treasurer, from Marshall County; Julie Kirchenwitz, secretary, from Grant County; Ben Anderson, vice chair, from Otter Tail County; Jim Bobier, vice chair, from McLeod County; Jason Kirchenwitz, vice chair, from Grant County; Tommy Merickel, vice chair, from Otter Tail County; Jeff Niedenthal, vice chair, from Meeker County; Barb Chervestad, Senate District 1 chair, from Pennington County; Peter Balega, Senate District 4 co-chair, from Becker County; Fred Wright, Senate District 4 co-chair, from Clay County; Andy Bradrick, Senate District 8 chair, from Otter Tail County; Carlos Ramirez, Senate District 9 chair, from Todd County; David Sturrock, Senate District 16 chair, from Lyon County; Gary Swenson, Senate District 17 chair, from Kandiyohi County; Michael Housman, Senate District 18 chair, from Meeker County; and Brandon Berkenpas, Senate District 22 chair, from Pipestone County.

The 7th Congressional District Republican Party serves to further the principles of the Republican Party, expand membership and participation within the party, and secure the election of endorsed Republican candidates by conducting effective and coordinated campaigns. For more information, visit mncd7gop.com.