In a third go-around, solid waste director Chris McConn asked Wadena County commissioners on Tuesday, May 11 for a public hearing about the solid waste designation ordinance. Commissioners approved the hearing for June 1.

While the ordinance is not an agreement with the counties in the Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority (PLMSWA), McConn noted their progress: Todd and Otter Tail have an ordinance, Clay is waiting for their transfer station to be built and Becker is not moving forward due to White Earth Nation sovereign laws.

In December 2020, Wadena County commissioners denied approval of the ordinance. A public hearing was held the same day with Tim Nolte of G&T Sanitation as the only member of the public present. He called the ordinance “ticky tacky” and noted any possible cost changes would impact customers.

The areas of interest:

The requirement for self-haulers to bring waste to the Wadena Transfer Station. The waste must be brought to a place that uses a resource recovery facility.

Wadena residents would not be able to pay a reduced fine. Residents and businesses cannot have different rules, McConn said.

Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau said one of his concerns is about major haulers.

“What we’re doing right now isn’t fair,” Kreklau said. He added the ordinance would make the playing field level.

While he supports the ordinance, Kreklau has concerns about the long-term agreement the county has with PLMSWA. Commissioners in the past have shared their membership concerns.

The draft ordinance can be read on the Pioneer Journal website as well as a copy requested from the Solid Waste Transfer Station or county auditor’s office.

The public hearing is on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. Community members are welcome to attend, or submit comments to the county coordinator at 415 Jefferson Street, Wadena.

If the ordinance is approved following the hearing, the ordinance can also later be revoked by commissioners.

Fair drainage project sparks discussion

Amidst approval of the final design for the fair drainage project, commissioners noted the $2 million cost as not being a first priority. The funds are part of an award to the city of Wadena through a state bonding bill in 2018.

While commissioner Bill Stearns pointedly told fair board members the county owns the land, commissioner Jon Kangas believes the county should look into this answer and even noted moving the fairgrounds. Kreklau agreed that cheaper land for the fair might be found by Sebeka. There was no official action or plan for this happening. County attorney Kyra Ladd has previously said the county owns the land.

Kreklau said the county should be less involved in the fair board as long as an “accurate financial statement” is given yearly. Commissioner Mike Weyer was added as a second commissioner to the fair board; Stearns also serves on the board.

Job grading questions

The DDA classification and compensation studies and job grade projects raised further questions with a newly graded administrative assistant/paralegal position. Commissioners approved the description for the position at a Grade 53. The previous grade was 52, though the new hire will have a lower step compared to the previous employee who worked with the county for a number of years, according to Ladd.

Several job descriptions were updated in 2020 but not graded. The paralegal position has been graded because there is an opening. The first time the position was listed in 2015 the grade remained at 52 because the position was not reviewed. The human resources department also added the paralegal title to the position in 2015. The classification had otherwise been the same since 2005, Ladd said.

The updated description includes education and training requirements which increase the grade. Ladd said the costs will be lower for years due to how long the previous employee worked with the county. The actual costs of the position change are what commissioners hope to see in the future.

The remaining county positions that received updated descriptions have not yet been graded. This will be an ongoing process.

The board also approved:

The hiring of two temporary front desk attendants for the screening station at the courthouse. Marjorie Moe and Bethany Tilseth were approved for a yearly salary of $3,051.

A cooperative agreement with Leaf River Township for bridge replacement near 190th Street. County engineer Ryan Odden said the bridge will be a precast concrete box bridge that takes approximately two weeks to construct and lasts about 120 years. The county is responsible for $150,000 of the costs. The funds are from the bridge account, which is funded by gas tax dollars. The county has about $600-800,000 in the fund. Leaf River is responsible for $20,000. The project is for the 2022 season.

A recognition week for Emergency Medical Services as May 16-22.

Sending chairperson Sheldon Monson to the National Association of Counties annual conference, which is scheduled for July 9-12 in Maryland. It is the board’s tradition to send the chairperson. The conference was held virtually in 2020.

The board also had a closed session for negotiations on labor contracts.