Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., visited Perham in the early afternoon of Saturday, May 8. During her time in the area, Sen. Smith visited Perham Health to discuss rural maternal care. She also visited Bongards Creameries retail store to take a tour and speak about the impact of COVID-19 relief funds.

While meeting with Perham Health, a discussion surrounding how to improve care for expecting mothers in rural areas was held. Smith held this discussion to gather information for her Rural Maternal and Obstetric Modernization of Services Act.

The main struggles expressed by health care workers at the discussion were as follows:

There is a need for more hands-on experience and training, perhaps in an apprenticeship/partnership with urban areas.

Equipment for training is expensive, and that money ends up needing to be allocated elsewhere.

Now that specialty medicine is becoming more common, general practitioners in rural areas are worried they won't be able to find someone willing to train them in said specialties for fear of competition.

Many people in rural areas can't get to an urban area for healthcare. In rural areas, there are more healthcare concerns that require specialty treatment often only offered in said urban areas. Perham needs access to education on those specialties to help its patients in Perham itself.

Virtual training in close and accessible areas would be helpful.

They need to funding to keep up with the equipment suited for patient needs, such as different birthing practices.

There is a need for more surgically-trained providers who can intervene during birthing complications.

After this discussion at Perham Health, Smith visited with Bongards Creameries' company officials at its retail store. The following items were discussed at this meeting:

It's difficult to find workforce in rural areas for multiple reasons including wages and the need for childcare.

Several farmers didn't receive their COVID-19 relief funds. Smith said she would look into this.

Sales of food products were down at the beginning of the pandemic, but they're now increasing again.

According to Smith, a lot of urban areas don't realize how many opportunities there are in rural Minnesota. She said the goal of this visit was to make sure she's doing everything she can to help rural communities, such as expanding access to broadband, making sure USDA is working the way it should for farmers and COVID relief efforts are helping.

"Every time I have a chance to visit communities like Perham, I leave feeling like there's just lots of great solutions and great things happening," she said. "It’s my job to make sure I support that in every way I can."