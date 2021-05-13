Needing a place for Wadena County District Court to hold trials with social distancing, the Deer Creek School became the best option during the pandemic. But at this point, it's not been used.

On a recent tour of the school, Wadena County IT Director Dave Hotchkiss shared about the work of getting the building up to speed. The project took some time, engineering and significant funds to make it useable.

These projects meant to solve a problem in the county were enjoyable for Hotchkiss and the IT team: placing eight wireless access points throughout each of the spaces, creating a temporary IT room, removing old lighting and installing new energy efficient lighting in the gymnasium.

Old classrooms have now become a judge's chamber, attorney/client areas and witness rooms. The cafeteria is where jurors would eat and deliberate. The gym, the biggest part of the project, where thousands of Deer Creek students have raced around the floor, is now set up as a huge courtroom.

The judge sits at the top of the three-point key and attorneys, witnesses and court staff sit in a square around center court. On the east side, the jurors and public have a space with at least 6-foot spacing. There's a dozen seats for the public ready. It's possible the bleachers could be used for additional seating.

Three 75-inch TVs allow everyone in the room to have a look at what is being discussed, such as pieces of evidence.

"It looks temporary," County Commissioner Mike Weyer said of the look of the room. Which he thought was a good thing. He doesn't want to see this become the norm for holding trials. The school is actually not even in Wadena County, rather it sits in Otter Tail County. It's a location that was ok'd along with the plan submitted before the county began equipping the new space.

Bringing it to where it is now with an impressive sound system, microphones for everyone needing one, new lighting and seating, the project cost the county over $30,000. That cost was mostly paid for using CARES Act funds. A small portion, about $3,800, was paid for out of the IT department's budget. Another $3,000 came from the county's levy to pay for the new lights. The cost of renting the space was about $28,000.

The Wadena-Deer Creek School District is selling the building, which the county could buy for $150,000. Hotchkiss said buying a building in another county didn't make much sense.

The grand total cost to make this temporary space ready -- $66,010.70. That includes rent of the building, furniture, lighting and IT infrastructure, according to numbers provided by the Wadena County Auditor's office. While that is a lot when looking at these items as temporary, the equipment can be removed and reused in the existing building or in a new space should that be constructed, according to Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden.

Hotchkiss has been given kudos for his work on the project in making sure it's ready to go for the district court. Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately if you wish, cases have so far been settled outside of trial, meaning the space has not yet been used. The most recent planned jury trial set for the location has again been cancelled.

Hotchkiss is pleased with the project but would like to see it actually get used. He has his doubts that it ever will be used. With Gov. Tim Walz recently announcing that most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted by the end of May, it's possible the Supreme Court parameters that are in place now could also change soon. Those restrictions were the reasoning behind the need to find a new location for trials across the state.

According to orders from the Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea, in-person criminal jury trials were able to resume March 22, 2021. Limited access to courthouse facilities remains through June 13, 2021.

"As of now, we will continue to follow all of the current health and safety protocols that are in place for the MN Judicial Branch, pursuant to Chief Justice Gildea’s Order Governing the Continuing Operations of the Minnesota Judicial Branch, dated March 22, 2021," Kathy Ouren, Wadena County Court Administrator, said by email. "Work is ongoing to determine if any changes are needed with regard to these protocols."

The county looked at numerous locations before settling on the Deer Creek School. St. Ann's Catholic Church, the county maintenance shop on Aldrich Avenue, buildings on the county fairgrounds and the National Guard Armory were all possibilities that just didn't pan out.

While a temporary spot is secured, the county is continuing to explore plans and costs for a courthouse remodel that would create a larger courtroom that would be useable in a time when restrictive social distancing measures are in place. County commissioners heard Tuesday, May 4 that the most recent plans will be presented to the full board soon.