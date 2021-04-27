ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate on Tuesday, April 27, approved $7.8 million for Minnesota State Patrol and out-of-state law enforcement groups called in to police Minneapolis and St. Paul during the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer.

On a 52-15 vote, the chamber approved the proposal that would put $6.3 million toward the Minnesota State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, while $1.5 million would be used to pay back Nebraska and Ohio law enforcement sent in to back up police groups here following the Hennepin County jury's verdict.

After reviewing actual costs for the law enforcement groups, Senate leaders said they consulted with the Minnesota House of Representatives and governor's office around a total that could satisfy police groups tapped to assist with the emergency response. The Senate last week approved a $9 million plan before the final costs were hashed out.

One day later, a Hennepin County jury convicted ex-officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. The verdict reduced tension in the Twin Cities and spurred state and local police groups to roll back their presence in Minneapolis.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the state and local police groups planned for protest and emergency response ahead of the trial and jury verdict, preventing another bout of civil unrest. Rioting and fires following Floyd's murder spurred more than $500 million in damage to more than 1,500 businesses in the Twin Cities.

"This time around, there was adequate police and adequate Highway Patrol, adequate Guard and they stopped all the lawlessness," Gazelka said. "There is a place for protests that we all support but there is no place for acts of violence and rioting and we all need to agree to stop that."

The effort to advance the funding comes as lawmakers hammer out a two-year state budget and as the Legislature's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus renewed calls for police accountability and transparency measures in the wake of the police killings of Floyd and Daunte Wright.

And DFL lawmakers on Tuesday attempted to add accountability measures for police as part of the funding bill, noting that officers in Brooklyn Center had violated the First Amendment rights of protesters outside the city's police department and of journalists reporting on the demonstrations.

"The public does want accountability. They don't just want a check for law enforcement," Sen. Melisa Franzen, D-Edina, said. "All we're asking is to put some level of accountability on the table."

That amendment failed. And Senate Democrats, led by POCI Caucus members, urged legislative leaders to take up conversations about additional police reform proposals immediately to keep them from getting stuck in end-of-session negotiations.

"We believe that this bill should be negotiated independently ahead of other bills, and not used as a bargaining chip in the final deals of the session as we have witnessed in the past," Senate DFL lawmakers said in a letter to legislative leaders.

It wasn't immediately clear when the House of Representatives would take up the spending proposal. Prior emergency police funding bills failed in that chamber or were not advanced for floor debates.

