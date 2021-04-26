ST. PAUL — Minnesota will retain all eight of its congressional districts for the next 10 years, barely snagging the final U.S. House seat in the U.S. Census Bureau's apportionment of 435 districts across the country.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its long-awaited 2020 Census results on Monday, April 26. Experts had for months predicted Minnesota would lose one of its eight districts, but the North Star state barely snagged the final congressional seat.

Minnesota eked out New York state for the final congressional seat in the country. Kristin Koslap, a senior technical expert for the Census Bureau, said Monday that if New York had counted just 89 more people, they would have beat out Minnesota for seat number 435.