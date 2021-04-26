Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to City of Wadena for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Wastewater Treatment Facility Operations Award

Each year, MPCA recognizes Minnesota wastewater treatment facility operators that maintain a perfect record of permit compliance. Wadena Wastewater Treatment Plant was recognized for being compliant along with 71 other central Minnesota cities.

To be eligible, facilities must submit all monitoring reports to the MPCA correctly and on time, demonstrate consistent compliance through monitoring or surveys and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.

Other area facilities awarded included Bertha, Motley, Long Prairie and Verndale.